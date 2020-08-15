Community holds vigil for beloved bartender | KOB 4
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender

Casey Torres
Updated: August 15, 2020 05:50 PM
Created: August 15, 2020 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Hundreds of people gathered outside the bar Carraro’s and Joe’s Place near UNM’s campus Saturday to remember the beloved bartender Ken Reiss.

“Ken would make you feel like you were a regular here. Even if it was your first time. Even if he had to kick you out,” said a memorial attendee.

"He taught me it was OK to be me. He taught me it was OK to not be afraid,” said another memorial attendee.

Ken’s son, Devon Reiss, described his father as a man with a good heart.

“He knew a lot and he was always telling stories, and he was always happy to see anybody no matter who they were. You walked in and you talked to my dad, he was happy to see you,” he said.

Reiss died after he was shot by an APD officer outside his home last Tuesday morning. Police said Reiss called 911 about a home invasion and allegedly shot at police before an officer returned fire, but Ken’s family have doubts.

"It is improbable and not in his nature, and we just love him so much and this is the worst thing we could have ever imagined to have happened,” said Aspen-Rose Doyle, Devon’s mother.

Community members are now demanding a transparent investigation.

"We all know that what the cops are saying is bull***,”said an attendee. “We want that body camera footage released as soon as possible, and we need some accountability."

Until then, Saturday was all about a man who community members say can’t and won’t be forgotten.


