Community holds vigil for Daunte Wright at UNM Bookstore

Following a struggle with officers, Daunte was shot. The police officer who shot him later said that they intended to reach for their taser, but pulled out their gun instead.

Vigil organizers said being Black was ultimately what led to Wright’s death, and that people need to continue to push back against white supremacy.

Barbara Jordan said injustice needs to be replaced with sustained change everywhere.

“I'm exhausted to no end watching these children die in these streets at the hands of the police,” she said. “We're tired. We deserve more, and we're gonna get more. We're gonna get it."

Unlike previous demonstrations in Albuquerque, participants did not take to the streets after the vigil.