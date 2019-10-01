Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student | KOB 4
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student

Steve Soliz
October 01, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Dozens of people gathered at North Domingo Baca Park to remember the Sandia High School student that was shot over the weekend.

Sean Markey, 17, was killed at a homecoming party in northeast Albuquerque Sunday morning.

Sean’s older brother Cole reminded the heartbroken crowd of how Sean would put others first.

"He loved us and he would do anything to save us and protect us and he will always be remembered,” Cole said.

Ben Markey, Sean’s younger brother, said he wished he had not grown apart from Sean leading up to his death.

"I feel empty because my life, my story, my connection with Seany was never complete. It never came to an ending that I can be happy with,” Ben said. “And I never, never appreciated how important he was to me and to my family and how much of a hole I'll always have.”

Ben said he could not remember the last time he told Sean that he loved him. He offered this piece of advice to people during the Tuesday vigil.

"Love everyone in your life,” he said.

Steve Soliz


October 01, 2019

