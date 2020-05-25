Community honors 98-year-old veteran with parade | KOB 4
Community honors 98-year-old veteran with parade

May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the Albuquerque Lodge 461 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks came together to hold a social distance Memorial Day service for those who’ve passed and to also honor a 98-year-old Elks member with a drive-by parade.

"When good things happen, good people fall in place, and so the idea was to celebrate Ken who is, by the way, a World War II veteran,” said Patty Shepardson, with Elks Lodge 461.

Dozens of people came out Monday morning to show how much they appreciate all the work Ken Littell has done.

In the 70s, Littell wanted to honor members who passed away and had no family to show up for a service, so Elks Members would hold a ceremony every Memorial Day and lay those members to rest at a local cemetery.

"He obviously can't do that anymore, so they brought the service to him,” said Littell’s daughter, Barbi Cappel.

Littell now lives in an assisted living facility. While no one can go inside to visit him because of social distancing guidelines, his friends and family are glad to be able to see him sitting outside, getting a big shout out from the community.

"It's wonderful,” Barbi said. “He spent his entire adult life giving back to the community in many, many ways through the Elks."


