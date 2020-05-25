Community honors 98-year-old veteran with parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the Albuquerque Lodge 461 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks came together to hold a social distance Memorial Day service for those who’ve passed and to also honor a 98-year-old Elks member with a drive-by parade.

"When good things happen, good people fall in place, and so the idea was to celebrate Ken who is, by the way, a World War II veteran,” said Patty Shepardson, with Elks Lodge 461.