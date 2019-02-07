Community members speak out about gun control

One of Reload Love's partners is Calibers, who sells guns. Calibers donates spent casings to Reload Love, and they are also proactive in trying to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

"When our employees are selling firearms, we're talking and trying to find out what their mental capacity is," said John Mallory, Director of Training at Calibers.

Calibers partners with community groups to prevent suicide because they say that two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides.

HB 83 is still in committee and is designed to reduce suicide by taking guns out of homes.

