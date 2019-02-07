Community members speak out about gun control | KOB 4
Ryan Laughlin
February 07, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Some New Mexico legislation, like HB 83, wants to take guns out of homes where there might be an extreme risk. 

Lenya Heitzig uses bullets to help kids. She's the founder of Reload Love, a group that repurposes bullet casings into jewelry, and sells the jewelry to help kids that have been impacted by terrorism. 

"Bullets and babies don't mix. Does that make a sportsman a demon? No," said Heitzig. "I think you would find a huge group of people that would meet in the middle." 

One of Reload Love's partners is Calibers, who sells guns. Calibers donates spent casings to Reload Love, and they are also proactive in trying to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them. 

"When our employees are selling firearms, we're talking and trying to find out what their mental capacity is," said John Mallory, Director of Training at Calibers. 

Calibers partners with community groups to prevent suicide because they say that two-thirds of gun deaths are suicides.

HB 83 is still in committee and is designed to reduce suicide by taking guns out of homes. 

Track this bill during the legislative session

