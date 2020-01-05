Community mourns death of ABQ City Councilor Ken Sanchez

“He’s just made such a huge impact not only on the district he served but also Albuquerque as a whole,” said District 3 City Councilor Klarissa Peña. “It’s just been such a tragic loss for not only us here in the council, personally, and to the city of Albuquerque.”

A rosary was held for Sanchez at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sunday.

His funeral mass will be held at the Kiva Auditorium Monday, which will be followed by his burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.