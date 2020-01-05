Community mourns death of ABQ City Councilor Ken Sanchez | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Community mourns death of ABQ City Councilor Ken Sanchez

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 05, 2020 09:32 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 07:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Community members gathered to pay their respects to Albuquerque District 1 City Councilman Ken Sanchez.

Sanchez, a life-long resident of Albuquerque, was first elected to the city council in 2005.

Advertisement

 He died Wednesday after suffering an unknown medical emergency.

Those who knew him said this is a big loss for the community.

“He’s just made such a huge impact not only on the district he served but also Albuquerque as a whole,” said District 3 City Councilor Klarissa Peña. “It’s just been such a tragic loss for not only us here in the council, personally, and to the city of Albuquerque.”

A rosary was held for Sanchez at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sunday.

His funeral mass will be held at the Kiva Auditorium Monday, which will be followed by his burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends and family gather to remember city's first homicide victim of 2020
Friends and family gather to remember city's first homicide victim of 2020
Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho
Coyotes attack dogs in Rio Rancho
Police: Wrong-way driver involved in crash on I-25
Police: Wrong-way driver involved in crash on I-25
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Bullet narrowly missed sleeping 1-year-old on New Year's Eve
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl
Advertisement


Community mourns death of ABQ City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Community mourns death of ABQ City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room
Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room
Friends and family gather to remember city's first homicide victim of 2020
Friends and family gather to remember city's first homicide victim of 2020
AG asks lawmakers to include homeless people under state hate crime statute
AG asks lawmakers to include homeless people under state hate crime statute