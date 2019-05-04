Community mourns loss of UNM baseball player killed in Nob Hill

Detectives are still searching for who pulled the trigger and fled the scene.

"Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation so we can provide justice to the family and friends of this young man," said Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier.

"He was the type of person who brought a smile to everybody's face," said Weller's former coach, Rob Shabansky.

Response from Mayor Tim Keller

“UNM and all its students are a vital part of the Albuquerque family. I am saddened and angered by the news that a student’s life was taken last night. I am getting updates regularly from APD as they work hard to solve this case and bring the killer to justice. Gun violence is not a problem with a quick or obvious solution, but we are determined to fight back in every way.”

Response from UNM's Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez

"The loss of Jackson Weller is devastating to the entire Lobo family. He was a very special young man whose absence will be deeply felt. On behalf of Lobo Athletics and the University of New Mexico, I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him – please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Our immediate focus will be on continuing to support all who are affected as they cope with this senseless tragedy."