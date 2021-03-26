Community mourns the loss of neighbor after deadly house fire

Jill and her daughter were so moved by Scotty’s selflessness that they set up a GoFundMe me to raise money to help him get back on his feet. They know times are tough, but they said any little bit helps.

“I really believe in neighboring, you know, it’s important. A lot of us have been here a long time. We look out for each other," Medford said.

And it’s not just about money. The GoFundMe site also has a list of items people can donate, like clothing and personal care items.

While he’s still mourning the loss of his friend, Scotty said Johnny is looking out for him now.

“He always had a hell of a way of making an entrance and he even made a better exit," said Rose.

Fire investigators have determined the fire started in the den from an electrical arc. The home is a total loss.