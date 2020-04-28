Community organizers pass out toilet paper, water to people in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the pandemic hit New Mexico, some essential items have been hard to come by. Organizers with La Mesa Community Improvement Association stepped up by helping to distribute toilet paper and water bottles to people in need Tuesday.

"A lot of people are in a very tough situation,” said Idalia Lechuga-Tena, president of La Mesa Community Improvement Association. “I don't know if you know, but in this district, in this area, it's the most diverse area in the whole state of New Mexico, which we have a lot of refugees, we have a lot of undocumented immigrants, and the main thing is not only health but also finances."