Community organizers pass out toilet paper, water to people in need

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 28, 2020 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the pandemic hit New Mexico, some essential items have been hard to come by. Organizers with La Mesa Community Improvement Association stepped up by helping to distribute toilet paper and water bottles to people in need Tuesday.
"A lot of people are in a very tough situation,” said Idalia Lechuga-Tena, president of La Mesa Community Improvement Association. “I don't know if you know, but in this district, in this area, it's the most diverse area in the whole state of New Mexico, which we have a lot of refugees, we have a lot of undocumented immigrants, and the main thing is not only health but also finances."
Garcia Motor Group, a local car dealership, also contributed by donating 1,500 rolls of toilet paper.
"The reaction—it's just heartbreaking because they, you see their emotions and a couple of people and a couple of families were crying because they said we were the angels they were waiting for and it's just very touching, very touching,” Lechuga-Tena said.
Lechuga-Tena said events like these serve as a powerful reminder to the community.
“It brought the gift to give back to people and really create unity. Not only in La Mesa, but in our city and in our state and in the world, so that's just beautiful to see,” she said.
Organizers said they hope to do another donation drive soon.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company