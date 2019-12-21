Community pays final respects to beloved teen sports broadcaster | KOB 4
Community pays final respects to beloved teen sports broadcaster

Kai Porter
Updated: December 21, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: December 21, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of people attended a memorial at La Cueva High School for Austin Denton.

The 18-year-old sports broadcaster died from complications with a spinal tumor.

Despite his health complications, he never let that get in the way of pursuing his dreams.

"I just don't know anybody else, that despite the physical limitations that he had, he truly just, you'd never see it," said Denton's friend, Makaio Frazier. "You can appreciate that for who he truly is."

Denton was the voice of athletics at La Cueva. He also did play-by-play for a local radio station and interviewed several professional athletes.


