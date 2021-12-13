Community pays tribute to boy killed in hit-and-run

"Always a smile. Extremely loving, brilliant. He was so smart, and we've lost a really, really good person today – for no reason. Very creative, curious. You wanted to be around him. Always ready with a smile and a hug,” said Patel. "A beautiful, brilliant boy who had so much to offer to our society."

People who knew him gathered near the intersection – hugging, crying, and creating a memorial for him.

"You know, here we were trying to keep children safe from COVID. Never would have thought we'd have to keep them safe from this."

Patel said she hopes authorities will find the suspected driver.

"I hope he rots in jail because he deserves to," she said.

Patel said Bhattacharya's mother told her – she was walking just in front of him, and rushed over when she realized what happened. When she got to him, she couldn't find his pulse.

A larger security presence was at the crosswalk Monday night at Central and Tingley.

Two security staff members were making sure both drivers and families walking are staying safe. A city spokesperson said the area didn't have that Sunday night.

The New Mexico BioPark Society provided this statement to KOB 4:

"We are heartbroken over last night’s tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family. River of Lights is a community event and family tradition, and we mourn together with those directly impacted by this senseless act. The New Mexico BioPark Society works closely with multiple City of Albuquerque departments, including Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue, on traffic and safety plans for River of Lights at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.”