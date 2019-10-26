Community Policing Council hosts domestic violence forum

“Silvia was brutally murdered by her husband after a marriage of only four months,” she said. “Riley Johnson suffocated my sister with ether and strangled her to death.”

Cindy said she hopes people will speak up if they see domestic violence.

“Please don't tell yourself not to get involved or that someone else will call police. That phone call may very save someone's life,” she said.

