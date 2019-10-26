Community Policing Council hosts domestic violence forum
Grace Reader
October 26, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The northeast Community Policing Council hosted a forum Saturday for domestic violence awareness month.
Bernalillo County has seen more than 3,700 domestic violence cases this year. To compare, Denver has seen less than half of that. Twenty percent of the murders in Albuquerque last year involved domestic violence.
Cindy, a speaker at the forum, has a personal connection to a victim of domestic violence—her own sister.
“Silvia was brutally murdered by her husband after a marriage of only four months,” she said. “Riley Johnson suffocated my sister with ether and strangled her to death.”
Cindy said she hopes people will speak up if they see domestic violence.
“Please don't tell yourself not to get involved or that someone else will call police. That phone call may very save someone's life,” she said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to you. Click here for a full list of resources.
