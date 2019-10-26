Community Policing Council hosts domestic violence forum | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Community Policing Council hosts domestic violence forum

Grace Reader
October 26, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The northeast Community Policing Council hosted a forum Saturday for domestic violence awareness month.

Advertisement

Bernalillo County has seen more than 3,700 domestic violence cases this year. To compare, Denver has seen less than half of that. Twenty percent of the murders in Albuquerque last year involved domestic violence.

Cindy, a speaker at the forum, has a personal connection to a victim of domestic violence—her own sister.

“Silvia was brutally murdered by her husband after a marriage of only four months,” she said. “Riley Johnson suffocated my sister with ether and strangled her to death.”

Cindy said she hopes people will speak up if they see domestic violence.

“Please don't tell yourself not to get involved or that someone else will call police. That phone call may very save someone's life,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to you. Click here for a full list of resources.

Credits

Grace Reader


Created: October 26, 2019 06:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque
One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
Police respond to alleged carjacking, shot and killed man who confronted officer
Police respond to alleged carjacking, shot and killed man who confronted officer
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Albuquerque police release picture of homicide suspect's vehicle
Advertisement



US official: IS leader believed dead in US military assault
FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website Saturday, July 5, 2014, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq during his first public appearance. The leader of the Islamic State militant network is believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria. A U.S. official told The Associated Press late Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s Idlib province. (AP Photo/Militant video, File)
CYFD initiatives try to make transition into living with foster families easier
CYFD initiatives try to make transition into living with foster families easier
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
Embezzlement charges dropped against former county sheriff and judge
AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
AFR responds to fire in NW Albuquerque
Ice Wolves debut new jersey to raise awareness for breast cancer
Ice Wolves debut new jersey to raise awareness for breast cancer