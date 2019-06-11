Northeast Community Policing Council to address homelessness

Vicki Williams, chair of the northeast council, says the proposed "encampment ordinance" will also be discussed.

"If there's an encampment that they find, the city is gonna go in, put a notice up that says you have x number of days to vacate," said Williams. "And if it's not vacated, then all of the belongings will be either trashed."

Tuesday night's meeting is set to take place at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center off of Wyoming and Carmel in northeast Albuquerque. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

In total, there are six community policing councils across the city. They are designed to foster meaningful dialogue between the Albuquerque Police Department and the community.