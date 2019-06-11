Northeast Community Policing Council to address homelessness
Marian Camacho
June 11, 2019 06:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Community members are invited to attend a special meeting Tuesday night, designed to address homelessness in Albuquerque.
The meeting is being held by the northeast Community Policing Council.
Discussions will include services that are available to people experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque as well as steps the city is taking to address the serious issue. Two guest speakers, who were once homeless, will also talk about their experience.
Vicki Williams, chair of the northeast council, says the proposed "encampment ordinance" will also be discussed.
"If there's an encampment that they find, the city is gonna go in, put a notice up that says you have x number of days to vacate," said Williams. "And if it's not vacated, then all of the belongings will be either trashed."
Tuesday night's meeting is set to take place at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center off of Wyoming and Carmel in northeast Albuquerque. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
In total, there are six community policing councils across the city. They are designed to foster meaningful dialogue between the Albuquerque Police Department and the community.
