Community prosecutor begins work in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three’s a new face in the Albuquerque Police Department’s Southeast Area Command.
Theresa Romero, a community prosecutor, is available to hear concerns from those who live and work in the area.
“About crime, about quality of life issues, things that are going on in their neighborhood so I can take that information back to my office to align priorities with those of the community," Romero said.
She will have open office hours on Wednesday afternoons.
The newly created position is part of a federally funded pilot program to reduce crime in the area.
Romero says it's had promising results in other parts of the country.
“Our hope is that this will lets us be a little bit more efficient by being available to police officers on the front end and supporting them on the ground-level work to streamline the process and identify cases that are important to the community," she said.
Romero said she won't be handling the cases herself but believe this will strengthen the relationship between their office, the police and the community.
“It hasn't been done here before, so we're trying out different approaches and I think that this could work,” Romero said.
If the program is successful, community end up in other parts of the metro area.
