Community raises funds to save local gay landmark

The community, however, wasn’t prepared to let that happen. The Soch needed to come up with a lot of cash in a short amount of time to pay off debts and put them in a safe spot to wait out the virus.

“Can we save the social club— at least to get make it through to opening, hopefully? Absolutely. I was completely on board,” Starr said.

Nearly $60,000 was raised to help save the social club.

“I’ve only been coming here three and a half years — and I was infected by how amazing this place is,” Starr said.

Proceeds from yard sales, car washes, and even tamale sales helped The Soch get back on its feet. The fundraising efforts serve as another great example of the LGBTQ community and allies coming together as family.