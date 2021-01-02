Community raises money for Barelas farmer who lost seeds to fire

"I got the first two hoses, no water, frozen solid, no water would come out whatsoever," he said. "I started to panic more. It was way more intense than I ever imagined it could be and way more emotional."

Some of his emotions lay in that charred garage — it's what he had worked so hard on.

"This fire's been a really big set back because all of my seed for this coming year was all lost," he said. "I had acres and acres of carrot, onion, chard, kale — acres of seed."

It was Ortiz's fifth season of organic farming. His property is typically filled with lush, green produce that he would sell right from his driveway to the people in the South Valley. His neighbors knew it well. They created a GoFundMe for Ortiz so his dreams did not need to slip away.

"It just kept climbing and climbing and all my customers started coming through, nobody let me keep that attitude and they said 'you're going to keep farming' and it made me realize how much people value what I'm doing here," Ortiz said. "It's why I came up with the idea and it's why I'm never going to stop."

He said his 2021 crop will look different, but it will be there.

