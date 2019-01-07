Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Kassi Nelson
January 07, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Victoria Marten’s brutal murder sent shockwaves across our entire state.
In a way, Victoria’s death became a part of so many New Mexican’s lives. More than two years later people still remember what they were doing when they learned of her brutal murder.
In late October 2016, 600 people went to Victoria’s memorial service to say goodbye. The girl had a contagious smile that New Mexicans refuse to forget, even if it is painful to remember.
“I got myself two little girls eight and nine-years-old so it was devastating,” Albuquerque resident Erickson Ramirez said.
Our state demands justice for Victoria, but some fear it may never come.
“To see that a mother so insensitive would go back and forth, have the cops running around, not knowing really what to do. That’s sad. That’s just disgusting,” Albuquerque resident Ron Dawson said.
The developments have brought a lot of disappointment. The key suspect in the case, Jessica Kelley, took a plea deal Monday. That means she’ll serve a maximum of 40 years in prison.
“That’s not enough time at all our system is completely messed up,” Albuquerque resident Jessica Olivia said. “Everything is horrid. Horrid.”
But prosecutors say Victoria’s real killer, “John Doe” is still out there. While Victoria lives on in our hearts many cling to the hope that she still shines brightly in a better place.
