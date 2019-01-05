Community remembers boys found buried on Rio Rancho's West Mesa
Nathan O'Neal
January 05, 2019 10:29 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- More than 100 people gathered Saturday night to remember to teenagers who were brutally killed then dumped in the mesa near Rio Rancho.
The mothers of 15-year-old Collin Romero and 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef huddled together for warmth and comfort.
One week ago, the two teenagers were found buried in a shallow grave on the mesa west of Rio Rancho. It was a heartbreaking end following days of searches conducted by search parties.
“I feel it here,” said Ahmed’s mother Yasmeen Al Abdulaziz as she traced her heart with her finger. “It’s fire.”
Ahmed’s mother told KOB 4 she brought her son to the United States from Iraq – refugees escaping a war-torn country in search of a better future.
“I need to care for him,” said Al Abdulaziz. “It’s not fair.”
The search for the killer intensifies as the teen’s families call on the community for help.
The teens were reportedly last seen on a snap chat video appearing bloody and beaten. Police are asking for the public help in locating the video.
