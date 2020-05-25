Community remembers fallen police officer Gregg Benner on 5th death anniversary | KOB 4
Community remembers fallen police officer Gregg Benner on 5th death anniversary

Kai Porter
Updated: May 25, 2020 06:38 PM
Created: May 25, 2020 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It has been five years since a Rio Rancho police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Rio Rancho Police Department posted a tribute to their Facebook page in remembrance of Officer Gregg ‘Nigel’ Benner.

Officer Benner was killed May 25, 2015 during a traffic stop near the intersection of Pinetree and Southern in Rio Rancho.

During his memorial service, Officer Benner was remembered as not only a great police officer, but also a devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather.

Former Rio Rancho Police Chief Michael Geier, who is now APD’s chief, said after serving 22 years in the Air Force, Officer Benner fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

"I think that sometimes it's easy to forget police officers are human too,” Geier said.

In 2016, a jury convicted Andrew Romero in the murder of Officer Benner. A judge sentenced Romero to life in prison, plus 23 years.

During the sentencing hearing, Benner’s widow, Julie Benner, asked the judge to hand down the maximum sentence.

“I have lost all the family I have in this community,” she said. “When I leave here, I will go to an empty house. I will not see Gregg smile, I will not be able to touch Gregg or feel his warmth, I will not hear Gregg's voice, I will never again experience Gregg’s smell. You see, I am now alone. Andrew Romero sentenced me to a life without Greg—a life alone."


