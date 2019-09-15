Community remembers the life of Chief Justice Charles Daniels | KOB 4
Community remembers the life of Chief Justice Charles Daniels

Grace Reader
September 15, 2019 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.Very few seats at Popejoy Hall were empty Sunday afternoon as family and friends came to say their goodbyes to the former Chief Justice Charles Daniels.

"I have known Charlie Daniels for years and years and years and yearsprobably about 35 years," said Serena Anderson, a friend of Daniels.

Daniels was known as the New Mexico chief justice who pushed through the state’s bail reform laws. It is one of his more controversial legacies, but it is not how his loved ones remembered him today.

"I used to love to go and hear him and the band play," Anderson said. "Those were the days that I could dance."

Daniels was a race car driver, a musician and a good friend. Those who loved him most are hoping others will remember him that way.

"He was always very wonderful, very kind, very generous in spirit. He was a good man. He's going to be missed," Anderson said.

Grace Reader


Created: September 15, 2019 04:41 PM

