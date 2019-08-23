Community remembers Victoria Martens on what would have been her 13th birthday
Kassi Nelson
August 23, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Saturday marks three years since Victoria Martens was murdered.
The community came together at Mariposa Basin Park in Albuquerque Friday night to remember the girl on what would have been her 13th birthday.
Her grandfather brought her ashes to the park. He wanted the community to know she is now safe.
The case surrounding Martens’ murder has taken several twists and turns.
Police initially named three suspects, Victoria’s mother, Michelle, her boyfriend, Fabian Gonzales and his cousin, Jessica Kelley.
At the time, investigators believed the three suspects were home when Victoria died.
However, Michelle’s story eventually unraveled.
In Jan. 2017, an autopsy showed Victoria had been strangled. She did not have meth in her system, contradicting Michelle’s statements.
In June 2018, Michelle took a plea deal, and is facing 12 to 15 years in prison.
On the same day Michelle took a plea deal, prosecutors revealed that DNA evidence showed that there was a fourth suspect.
Kelley claimed the unknown man killed Victoria as part of a gang dispute against Gonzales.
In Jan. 2019, Kelley struck a plea deal.
She pleaded no contest to six charges including child abuse resulting in death. However, her murder charge was taken off the table. Kelley is facing a total of 50 years in prison, but could get out earlier with good behavior.
The deal forces her to testify against Gonzales and John Doe if he is ever located.
John Doe is the only person still charged with murder in the case.
Gonzales is still awaiting his trial.
Following his trial, Kelley and Michelle will be sentenced.
Victoria Martens’ grandpa brought her ashes to her birthday celebration at Mariposa Park. He wants the community to know “she’s safe.” She would have been 13 today. Tomorrow marks the 3 year anniversary of her murder. @KOB4 #justiceforvictoria pic.twitter.com/7JrsPcxCjW— Kassi Nelson (@kassiKOB) August 24, 2019
