Community remembers woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go

“She was just this ray of sunshine everywhere she went,” said Cayla's older sister Esperanza Campos.

Family jokes were written in chalk on the sidewalk to remind friends and family of Cayla’s humor and personality. Esperanza remembers her sister’s words of encouragement.

“She used to say everybody’s going to die someday, but how are you going to live?” Esperanza said.

While the family wishes they could make more happy memories in the park with Cayla, they are grateful for the ones they did have all together.