Community remembers woman who was killed while playing Pokémon Go

Kassi Nelson
October 27, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Bianchetti Park was a place Cayla Campos would go for peace and happiness, but that is not what she got last Friday. 

Campos was there when she was shot and killed while playing Pokémon Go with her boyfriend. He said it happened after the two witnessed a robbery.  

The Pokémon Go community organized a vigil for Cayla Sunday. There were reminders of her everywhere starting with the golden hour light before the sunset.

“She was just this ray of sunshine everywhere she went,” said Cayla's older sister Esperanza Campos.

Family jokes were written in chalk on the sidewalk to remind friends and family of Cayla’s humor and personality. Esperanza remembers her sister’s words of encouragement.

“She used to say everybody’s going to die someday, but how are you going to live?” Esperanza said.

While the family wishes they could make more happy memories in the park with Cayla, they are grateful for the ones they did have all together.

