Community shows overwhelming support for elementary school students in need

"I kept getting kids—they're acting out, and my first question was ‘Are you hungry? Did you have a place to stay last night?’ and the answers just kept being, ‘I'm hungry. I need help with this before you ask me to calm down,’” she said.

"I honestly can't even do my job, if I can't do a group of kids and talk about social and emotional learning if they're hungry. Like, I kept seeing that,” she added.

Stillwell wanted to help her students, so she asked her mom to make a post on social media asking for donations. The word quickly spread and some local businesses even jumped on board to help.

Mona Ghattas at Duran’s Pharmacy was one of the business owners who helped lend a hand.

"That's a shame, it's a disgrace and we decided we're not going to let that happen,” she said.

Customers are Duran’s rounded up their totals to the nearest dollar to help the students at Reginald Chavez. Other businesses and neighborhood associations also held their own fundraisers to pitch in.

"I didn't expect it to explode. The generosity and the kindness of people has overwhelmed me,” Stillwell said.

Stillwell’s office is being routinely filled with boxes of snacks, clothes and other necessities. Now students know they can get what they need before they head home.

"The kids were just overjoyed. They got shoes, they got coats, they got things like that. I've had parents that come in just, thank you. It's a different feel than it has been in the past of just people not wanting to say, 'I have a need,'” she said.

Some teachers have even noticed some change in their students thanks to Stillwell’s help.

"And when I hear from teachers, yeah, they're actually doing a little bit better. Their behaviors have lessened. That really make me excited,” Stillwell said.

Over 150 people have personally pitched in by dropping stuff off at the school. Stillwell said she still needs donations for her kids year-round.

Stillwell said people can help by volunteering their time. If people are unable to volunteer, Stillwell said the next most needed item is kids’ shoes.

To contact Kirsten Stillwell to donate, click here.