Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver
Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 19, 2020 10:26 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A senior from La Cueva High School went from getting ready to graduate to recovering in a hospital bed.

Police said a driver, who admitted to drinking nine beers before getting behind the wheel, crashed into 18-year-old Philip Henshaw Friday night.

"It was horrific. There must have been ten emergency vehicles, said Philip’s mom, Melanie St. Georges.

A camera pointing toward the intersection of Louisiana and Holly shows a car speeding down Louisiana, which police say was 22-year-old Randy Montiel.

Montiel is seen running a red light and crashing into Phillip’s driver’s side.

"Fracture of the pelvis, two other fractures of the pelvis—one on the right, one of the left. He had a pulmonary contusion, a lacerated spleen, bruised intestine, some internal bleeding,” said Philip’s mom.

Police said Montiel told police he was on his way to Smith’s to get more beer. His BAC was a .13.

As for Philip, he just got out of the hospital, so his family wanted to surprise him.

The community rallied together to put on a car parade for Philip’s return home.

“That was an experience,” Philip said.

"I'm lucky to be here right now really.” He added.


