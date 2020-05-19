Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A senior from La Cueva High School went from getting ready to graduate to recovering in a hospital bed.
Police said a driver, who admitted to drinking nine beers before getting behind the wheel, crashed into 18-year-old Philip Henshaw Friday night.
"It was horrific. There must have been ten emergency vehicles, said Philip’s mom, Melanie St. Georges.
A camera pointing toward the intersection of Louisiana and Holly shows a car speeding down Louisiana, which police say was 22-year-old Randy Montiel.
Montiel is seen running a red light and crashing into Phillip’s driver’s side.
"Fracture of the pelvis, two other fractures of the pelvis—one on the right, one of the left. He had a pulmonary contusion, a lacerated spleen, bruised intestine, some internal bleeding,” said Philip’s mom.
Police said Montiel told police he was on his way to Smith’s to get more beer. His BAC was a .13.
As for Philip, he just got out of the hospital, so his family wanted to surprise him.
The community rallied together to put on a car parade for Philip’s return home.
“That was an experience,” Philip said.
"I'm lucky to be here right now really.” He added.
