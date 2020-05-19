Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver

Montiel is seen running a red light and crashing into Phillip’s driver’s side.

"Fracture of the pelvis, two other fractures of the pelvis—one on the right, one of the left. He had a pulmonary contusion, a lacerated spleen, bruised intestine, some internal bleeding,” said Philip’s mom.

Police said Montiel told police he was on his way to Smith’s to get more beer. His BAC was a .13.

As for Philip, he just got out of the hospital, so his family wanted to surprise him.

The community rallied together to put on a car parade for Philip’s return home.

“That was an experience,” Philip said.

"I'm lucky to be here right now really.” He added.