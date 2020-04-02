Company gives truckers sandwiches for doing essential work | KOB 4
Ryan Laughlin
Created: April 02, 2020 07:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some companies are stepping up to support workers in essential businesses.

“We’re definitely wanting to help these guys out,” said Todd Gohl, the general manager of Robert’s Truck Center.

On Thursday, Gohl and his employees handed out Subway sandwiches to truckers in Albuquerque.

New attention has been focused on America’s supply chain after panic buying caused some items to disappear from store shelves.

Gohl said he wants to highlight the good work the essential workers are doing.

“Pay it forward,” Gohl said. “Help them out a little bit. They deserve it.”


