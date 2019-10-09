Company hopes 'Breaking Bad' movie leads to more tourism in Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
October 09, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A local business is hoping the hype of the new "Breaking Bad" movie will attract tourists to Albuquerque.
Jesse Herronm, co-founder of Albuquerque Tourism and Sightseeing Factory, said his company is planning more stops for fans of the franchise.
“Supplement to our already existing Breaking Bad tour that would feature some of those El Camino locations,” he said.
Herronm believes the movie could help keep the tourism dollars following after Balloon Fiesta, which brings in thousands of people from across the globe.
“People are definitely going to be energized, and maybe it will motivate them to come to Albuquerque to finally see those locations,” he said.
"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" will be released on Netflix Friday. Several theaters also plan to carry the movie.
