Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees | KOB 4
Advertisement

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees

Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 05, 2019 02:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico announced Thursday that Faneuil Inc. will open a customer service center at the vacated Sitel building. It's expected to open by January 2020. 

The city says Faneuil plans to hire over 500 employees within the first six months, reaching a total of 700 Albuquerque-based employees to handle its business outsourcing and customer-service contracts. 

Advertisement

“These are good entry-level positions that pay benefits and help workers learn job skills so they can advance into higher paying and more skilled positions," said Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes of the Economic Development Department.

The average salary will be $30,000 to $35,000 annually plus benefits.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Second ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Second ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
Mother says school officials failed her daughter after she suffered life-threatening head injury
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
17-year-old girl spends six days in custody after being wrongfully accused of murder
New entertainment venue making construction progress
New entertainment venue making construction progress
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Robot vacuum causes house fire
Advertisement


Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Third ART bus involved in crash since launching last week
Democrats say Trump impeachment charges must come swiftly
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters during her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
New Mexico to invest in Las Cruces hemp manufacturing firm
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree
New Mexico celebrated during lighting of US Capitol Christmas Tree