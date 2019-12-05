Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico announced Thursday that Faneuil Inc. will open a customer service center at the vacated Sitel building. It's expected to open by January 2020.

The city says Faneuil plans to hire over 500 employees within the first six months, reaching a total of 700 Albuquerque-based employees to handle its business outsourcing and customer-service contracts.