Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta

There were about 300 volunteers who cleaned up the area around Balloon Fiesta park – part of the city's eighth annual Company's Comin' Balloon Fiesta Clean Up.

"We try to do it the Saturday before, just to give the park a really good cleaning with all these volunteers," said Matthew Whelan, director of the city's Solid Waste Management department.

Whelan said it's a way for Burqueños to show pride in their city. The department provided free gloves and trash bags to volunteers.

"We all agree that Albuquerque is a beautiful city and we want to show how beautiful it is," Whelan said.