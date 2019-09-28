Over 700 volunteers clean up ABQ ahead of the Balloon Fiesta
Kai Porter
September 28, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is just a week away from the biggest event of the year. But before hundreds of thousands of visitors watch the skies fill with balloons – it's time for some housekeeping.
More than 700 volunteers spent Saturday morning picking up trash across the city, like Cecy Wheeler who volunteered with the Church of Latter-Day Saints.
"We think it's really important to be involved in the community and keeping the community nice," Wheeler said. "We all love the Balloon Fiesta, so we like to be a part of helping get ready for that and proving service is fun!"
There were about 300 volunteers who cleaned up the area around Balloon Fiesta park – part of the city's eighth annual Company's Comin' Balloon Fiesta Clean Up.
"We try to do it the Saturday before, just to give the park a really good cleaning with all these volunteers," said Matthew Whelan, director of the city's Solid Waste Management department.
Whelan said it's a way for Burqueños to show pride in their city. The department provided free gloves and trash bags to volunteers.
"We all agree that Albuquerque is a beautiful city and we want to show how beautiful it is," Whelan said.
