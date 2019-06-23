Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso | KOB 4
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso

Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 03:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jesus Cartagena Jr., 20, has turned himself in to an El Paso police station in connection to the murder of Shanta Hanish, 19, and her mom, Laura Hanish, 58.

According to the criminal complaint, Cartagena said he had "done something bad in Albuquerque."

Police said they believe Cartagena – Shanta's ex-boyfriend – stabbed her and her mother to death. 

The El Paso Police Department contacted the Albuquerque Police Department immediately.

The mother and daughter had been found dead Friday morning at their home in southeast Albuquerque. 

Cartagena is facing charges for two open counts of murder. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 23, 2019 03:44 PM
Created: June 23, 2019 02:43 PM

