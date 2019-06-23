Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Christina Rodriguez
June 23, 2019 03:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jesus Cartagena Jr., 20, has turned himself in to an El Paso police station in connection to the murder of Shanta Hanish, 19, and her mom, Laura Hanish, 58.
According to the criminal complaint, Cartagena said he had "done something bad in Albuquerque."
Police said they believe Cartagena – Shanta's ex-boyfriend – stabbed her and her mother to death.
The El Paso Police Department contacted the Albuquerque Police Department immediately.
The mother and daughter had been found dead Friday morning at their home in southeast Albuquerque.
Cartagena is facing charges for two open counts of murder.
APD homicide detectives identified Jesus Cartagena Jr as the suspect in Friday's double homicide in SE ABQ. He was booked into jail in El Paso and is charged with 2 open counts of murder. pic.twitter.com/CqOylBR1lr— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) June 23, 2019
