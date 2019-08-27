Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot

"An officer drove up right away, pointing his gun at him, asking him to get off the car and put his gun down," Brundige said. "The guy continued to put his hands up in the air do stuff and the cop shot him."

Debaca was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Debaca will be in court Tuesday. He is facing a few charges, including aggravated assault upon a peace officer and reckless driving.

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in a week. On Thursday, an APD officer shot and killed a man at a bus stop near Eubank and I-40.