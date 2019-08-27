Complaint: Man pointed BB gun at police officer before being shot | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
August 27, 2019 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Police Department officer shot Isaiah Debaca last week while Debaca was standing on the roof of a car, waving what appeared to be a gun.  According to the criminal complaint, Debaca had been pointing a BB gun at several different people, including the officer.  

Witness Jacob Brundige said Debaca was driving the wrong way on Lomas near San Mateo, hitting multiple cars. According to the complaint, Debaca was also driving in circles in the intersection of Lomas and San Mateo and revving his engine. 

Brundige said Debaca then climbed on top of the vehicle and starting waving what appeared to be a gun.

"An officer drove up right away, pointing his gun at him, asking him to get off the car and put his gun down," Brundige said. "The guy continued to put his hands up in the air do stuff and the cop shot him."

Debaca was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. No officers were hurt during the incident.

Debaca will be in court Tuesday. He is facing a few charges, including aggravated assault upon a peace officer and reckless driving. 

The incident was one of two officer-involved shootings in a week. On Thursday, an APD officer shot and killed a man at a bus stop near Eubank and I-40. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 27, 2019 10:25 AM
Created: August 27, 2019 08:19 AM

