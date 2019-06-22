Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
Kai Porter
June 22, 2019 10:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man is facing some serious charges – he's accused of threatening to shoot an Uber driver in southeast Albuquerque.
According to court documents, the Uber driver told police he had just dropped off a passenger on the 2800 block of Vail Avenue, near Gibson and Girard.
The Uber driver said that 43-year-old Michael Collord confronted him, demanding to know his name and business in the area before blocking him in with his truck.
The Uber driver then got out of his car and asked Collord to move his truck so he could leave.
According to the criminal complaint, "Michael reached into his waistband stating he was going to shoot." The Uber driver was in fear that Collord was going to produce a weapon, so he lunged at him and they began wrestling.
The Uber driver called 911 and put Collord in a headlock until police arrived.
When officers showed up, they said Collord appeared highly intoxicated and they found a loaded gun inside his truck.
Collord is scheduled to make his first court appearance Sunday. He's facing seven different charges including attempting to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Credits
Updated: June 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Created: June 22, 2019 08:21 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved