Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque

Kai Porter
June 22, 2019 10:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque man is facing some serious charges – he's accused of threatening to shoot an Uber driver in southeast Albuquerque. 

Advertisement

According to court documents, the Uber driver told police he had just dropped off a passenger on the 2800 block of Vail Avenue, near Gibson and Girard. 

The Uber driver said that 43-year-old Michael Collord confronted him, demanding to know his name and business in the area before blocking him in with his truck.  

The Uber driver then got out of his car and asked Collord to move his truck so he could leave. 

According to the criminal complaint, "Michael reached into his waistband stating he was going to shoot." The Uber driver was in fear that Collord was going to produce a weapon, so he lunged at him and they began wrestling. 

The Uber driver called 911 and put Collord in a headlock until police arrived.

When officers showed up, they said Collord appeared highly intoxicated and they found a loaded gun inside his truck. 

Collord is scheduled to make his first court appearance Sunday. He's facing seven different charges including attempting to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. 

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: June 22, 2019 10:42 PM
Created: June 22, 2019 08:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire
WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death while in custody
Advertisement




BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
BCSO gang unit tackles crime in metro
WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire
WB I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to semi on fire
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Vigil held for man shot, killed outside Central Grill
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Mother, daughter found dead in SE Albuquerque home
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque
Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque