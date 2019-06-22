Complaint: Man threatens to shoot Uber driver in SE Albuquerque

The Uber driver then got out of his car and asked Collord to move his truck so he could leave.

According to the criminal complaint, "Michael reached into his waistband stating he was going to shoot." The Uber driver was in fear that Collord was going to produce a weapon, so he lunged at him and they began wrestling.

The Uber driver called 911 and put Collord in a headlock until police arrived.

When officers showed up, they said Collord appeared highly intoxicated and they found a loaded gun inside his truck.

Collord is scheduled to make his first court appearance Sunday. He's facing seven different charges including attempting to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.