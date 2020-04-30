Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages | KOB 4
Advertisement

Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages

Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages

The Associated Press
Created: April 30, 2020 06:21 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after authorities say she and her 6-year-old son released police dogs from their cages.

A criminal complaint says Veronica Center was arrested Sunday following an officer hearing his police dogs barking at each other.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the 33-year-old mother went into a Rio Rancho yard with her son and released the dogs from their cages.

The officer says Center began yelling at him when he went out and saw her.

Center was arrested and charged with harassment of a police dog, child abuse, and trespassing.

Her attorney, Steve Archibeque, did not immediately return a phone message.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Complaint: New Mexico woman released police dogs from cages
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Are the governor's public health orders constitutional? A UNM law professor weighs in
Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order
Gov. plans to make announcement about extending Public Health Order
New Mexico entertainment center on brink of closing down amid COVID-19
New Mexico entertainment center on brink of closing down amid COVID-19
Delayed justice: Inside look at New Mexico’s criminal court system shows new challenges and a growing backlog
Delayed justice: Inside look at New Mexico’s criminal court system shows new challenges and a growing backlog
Advertisement


Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
Court forces New Mexico COVID-19 patients to self-isolate
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico diocese sues over limits on virus relief funds
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
New Mexico to begin use of PPE decontamination machine
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 1,873 on Navajo Nation, 60 total reported deaths
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19
UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19