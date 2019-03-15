Complaints about speeders lead to traffic study in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Complaints about speeders lead to traffic study in NW Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
March 15, 2019 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood are concerned about speeders.

The speed limit on Yucca Drive is 25 miles per hour. However, many drivers are ignoring the speed liming.

A crew from KOB clocked someone going 47 miles per hours on Yucca Drive. Other drivers were clocked at about 35 miles per hour.

Neighbors are fed up. They sent a petition to their city councilor to see what can be done.

“I’ve seen cars drive through here at 60, 70 miles an hour,” said city councilor Ken Sanchez. “I’m very concerned.”

Sanchez convinced the city to look at the problem.

It’s doing a study for $7,500 that will produce detailed analysis about what steps can be taken in the future.

Residents have been told speed bumps are out of the conversation because the city doesn't consider Yucca Drive a residential street.

However, other options are expected to be presented when the study is complete in late April.

Brittany Costello


Updated: March 15, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 09:37 PM

