Complaints about speeders lead to traffic study in NW Albuquerque

Neighbors are fed up. They sent a petition to their city councilor to see what can be done.

“I’ve seen cars drive through here at 60, 70 miles an hour,” said city councilor Ken Sanchez. “I’m very concerned.”

Sanchez convinced the city to look at the problem.

It’s doing a study for $7,500 that will produce detailed analysis about what steps can be taken in the future.

Residents have been told speed bumps are out of the conversation because the city doesn't consider Yucca Drive a residential street.

However, other options are expected to be presented when the study is complete in late April.