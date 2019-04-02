Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project

"I'm not mad, like I said, I'm hurt," he said. "And yes I am frustrated because I had to fight for what I have."

He says it's been a battle to keep adequate access for his gas station and he's worried customers may not come back after the construction is over.

"You got to understand this business is like a habit," he said. "If you change someone's habit and they go somewhere else, they stay somewhere else."

Maria Rinaldi is a consultant and she is managing the 4th Street project.

"We do everything we can so that we have the least impact, but a project this big — you're going to have impacts," Rinaldi said.

She says the big reason the project is behind is because there was a mess of old infrastructure underground that forced some them to redesign.

Some businesses in the area have closed, but some businesses have actually opened, too.

Stephanie Lucero opened Los Ranchos Bakery during the construction. She says they're thriving and the new pedestrian-friendly design is helping.

"We're noticing more people from the neighborhoods that are walking," Lucero said.

The east side of 4th Street is complete. On Monday crews will start working on the west side of 4th Street.

The project is expected to be finished in November.

