Concerned father works with city council to curb speedy drivers in his neighborhood

"I certainly want to protect our kids as much as possible,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Borrego. “When the community approached me, Mr. Baca, to do something to help them, alleviate that dangerous situation, I mean it was kind of a no-brainer."

Borrego said seven signed were placed throughout the horseshoe-shaped neighborhood at the cost of $1,700 total. Borrego said it was paid for by a state-funded grant.

Baca said this is an encouraging example of the city serving its residents.

"That's a big help to know someone is doing that, and that our representatives are taking care of us,” he said.

The neighbors said they see the signs as a win, but they’re also hoping to see the city install speed bumps, which is a process that could take a while.