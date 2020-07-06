Concerned father works with city council to curb speedy drivers in his neighborhood

Colton Shone
Updated: July 06, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: July 06, 2020 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Residents at Cottonwood Ridge said they’ve had some close calls with inattentive drivers nearly hitting kids.
"Sometimes the guest that come and visit, they tend to speed a lot faster than they should be going in such a tight area, especially when there're two cars side by side,” said John Baca, a resident. “They kind of zoom through here and when the kids are outside playing, there's no time to stop."
Since John is a father himself, he decided to take his concerns to his city councilor to see if something can be done about the children’s safety.
Less than six months later, the city installed “Children At Play” signs around the neighborhood and dropped the speed limit to 10 mph.
"I certainly want to protect our kids as much as possible,” said Councilwoman Cynthia Borrego. “When the community approached me, Mr. Baca, to do something to help them, alleviate that dangerous situation, I mean it was kind of a no-brainer."
Borrego said seven signed were placed throughout the horseshoe-shaped neighborhood at the cost of $1,700 total. Borrego said it was paid for by a state-funded grant.
Baca said this is an encouraging example of the city serving its residents.
"That's a big help to know someone is doing that, and that our representatives are taking care of us,” he said.
The neighbors said they see the signs as a win, but they’re also hoping to see the city install speed bumps, which is a process that could take a while.
