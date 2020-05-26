Concerned mother accuses man of targeting kids online

Hallmark said what the stranger is sending her should be illegal.

"One of his Facebook accounts is nothing but little boys, no older than 12, every single one of them, so he is targeting children,” she said.

After Hallmark asked the man to stop asking about her son, his questions only started to become more graphic.

Hallmark said she contacted APD, but they told her they couldn’t do anything because he didn’t have direct contact with her son.

"The fact that there are so many kids in this state alone that even if something happens to them, APD won't do anything because they say their hands are tied—I don't understand,” she said.

KOB 4 reached out to APD and a spokesperson responded by saying they don’t have a record of the incident. APD’s unit that deals with mental health issues said the same thing.



