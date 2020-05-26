Concerned mother accuses man of targeting kids online

Patrick Hayes
Created: May 26, 2020 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque mother is living in fear after a stranger starting liking photos of her 8-year-old son on her Facebook page, but police said they can’t charge him with anything because the harassment is taking place online.
"He started asking me if my son was gay, and then he started making very vulgar comments about my son. I asked him to stop, he tried to call,” said Amber Hallmark, a concerned parent.
Amber said she woke up to a strange friend request Monday from a man in his 20s.
KOB 4 discovered that the man has a criminal history that ranges from property crimes to assault. Some of those charges have been dismissed due to competency reasons. There are no charges of crimes against children on his record.
Hallmark said what the stranger is sending her should be illegal.
"One of his Facebook accounts is nothing but little boys, no older than 12, every single one of them, so he is targeting children,” she said.
After Hallmark asked the man to stop asking about her son, his questions only started to become more graphic.
Hallmark said she contacted APD, but they told her they couldn’t do anything because he didn’t have direct contact with her son.
"The fact that there are so many kids in this state alone that even if something happens to them, APD won't do anything because they say their hands are tied—I don't understand,” she said.
KOB 4 reached out to APD and a spokesperson responded by saying they don’t have a record of the incident. APD’s unit that deals with mental health issues said the same thing.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company