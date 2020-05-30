Concerned restaurant owners reach out former New Mexico governor for help

The restaurant owners that Richardson spoke with wanted a game plan to reopen, so they asked Richardson to set up a line of communication with Gov. Lujan Grisham.

"I've been trying to mediate a little bit, not negotiate. Bringing businesses, mayors together with the governor,” Richardson said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s officer and a spokesperson sent a statement that said the governor has been working with restaurant owners and other businesses since the pandemic started.

"She did not need the former governor to tell her to continue doing that,” the statement read in part.

"I give credit to the businesses. I give credit to the governor. I just put them together and made some suggestions,” Richardson added.

The former governor said he fully supports Gov. Lujan Grisham and her guidelines, but said he believes it's time to reopen the economy in order to protect small, rural towns.