Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder

APD seized Barranca's phone, and sent Sprint a warrant to access records of all of his activity.

When Barranca's phone records came in, it showed he did not use his phone on the morning Vigil was murdered.

The phone activity showed he was five miles from the murder scene.

In September, detectives with the district attorney's office interviewed Barranca again.

They say he stated that he "was not familiar with the shooting besides the details that had been provided to him during his first interview with APD. He affirmed he did not know or recognize Luis Lalamantes. When asked directly if he was at the scene of the shooting, he said he was not. When asked why he made statements earlier to APD that he was, he stated that one of the detectives was angry during the interview, and he falsely affirmed their version of events for him to end the interview."

The district attorney's office determined that Barranca gave a false confession, and was not involved in Vigil's murder.

Interim APD chief Harold Medina said the detective's actions will be investigated.

"I have asked our investigative deputy chief to look into the matter to see if there is something we could change in our training to be sure these incidents don't happen or if there is something we need to individually to make sure he is trained," Medina said.

District Attorney Raul Torrez said his office flagged the false confession so that APD and federal agents could stop going down the wrong path.

"As the chief mentioned, we have had a pretty frank conversation about that issue, in this investigation, and fortunately we were able to revisit evidence and statements obtained," Torrez said.

Barranca has been cleared of any involvement in Vigil's murder.