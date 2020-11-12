Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 12, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: November 12, 2020 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For months, the Albuquerque Police Department believed an innocent man could be a second murder suspect in the death of Jacqueline Vigil. The conduct of those APD officers are now under question.
According to the arrest warrant for Luis Talamantes, a woman with information about the case told APD homicide detectives that "Zach" was with Talamantes when Vigil was murdered.
It's unclear what led APD to Zachary Barranca, but when officers showed the woman his photo, she said he was the man she was referring to.
In March, APD detectives questioned Barranca, but he denied knowing any of the people involved in the case. However, during the second half of the interview, he started to agree with detectives that he was there, but he stated he was looking at his phone while in the car as the shooting happened.
APD seized Barranca's phone, and sent Sprint a warrant to access records of all of his activity.
When Barranca's phone records came in, it showed he did not use his phone on the morning Vigil was murdered.
The phone activity showed he was five miles from the murder scene.
In September, detectives with the district attorney's office interviewed Barranca again.
They say he stated that he "was not familiar with the shooting besides the details that had been provided to him during his first interview with APD. He affirmed he did not know or recognize Luis Lalamantes. When asked directly if he was at the scene of the shooting, he said he was not. When asked why he made statements earlier to APD that he was, he stated that one of the detectives was angry during the interview, and he falsely affirmed their version of events for him to end the interview."
The district attorney's office determined that Barranca gave a false confession, and was not involved in Vigil's murder.
Interim APD chief Harold Medina said the detective's actions will be investigated.
"I have asked our investigative deputy chief to look into the matter to see if there is something we could change in our training to be sure these incidents don't happen or if there is something we need to individually to make sure he is trained," Medina said.
District Attorney Raul Torrez said his office flagged the false confession so that APD and federal agents could stop going down the wrong path.
"As the chief mentioned, we have had a pretty frank conversation about that issue, in this investigation, and fortunately we were able to revisit evidence and statements obtained," Torrez said.
Barranca has been cleared of any involvement in Vigil's murder.
