Confusion over road ownership has county officials and resident pointing fingers at each other

“It’s an ice skating rink down around that corner all the way through there, its mud, it’s really bad,” said James Christopher, a resident.

Christopher has lived in the area for more than 40 years.

“They’ve always been pretty good about where I’d call them tell them that the roads bad,” Christopher said. “They come up the next day grade it, level it, no problem. This time they wouldn’t come up.”

A few years back, Christopher moved out and put up a gate at his property line to keep the property secure while he was gone. When he moved back, he tore it down, after talking to the county.

But Bernalillo County officials said the damage was done. After Christopher put a gate at his property line it turned this county road into a private road.

“That’s literally crazy. At one time she had told me that since I put a gate at the end of the road that automatically makes me own this road. I thought if that’s the case, I’ll put a gate down at north 14 and I’ll own this, then I can start taxing everyone and making everyone pay me for driving on the road,” he said. “That’s crazy. It doesn’t even make sense.”

The county said Christopher would now have to dedicate that road to them in order for them to maintain it.

“The road dedication process will help to define the right-of-way given by the property owner and formalize the road access and maintenance responsibilities by the county,” said Catherine Lopez, Communication Services Department with Bernalillo County.

County officials said before the road can be dedicated, Christopher would have to get that road back up to standards.

