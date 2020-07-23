Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands is on its way to the president’s desk after winning final legislative approval.



Supporters say the measure, known as the Great American Outdoors Act, would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly 50 years. The House approved the bill Wednesday, weeks after it won overwhelming approval in the Senate.



The bill now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.



The bill would spend about $900 million a year on land and water conservation and $1.9 billion on parks and other lands.