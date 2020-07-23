Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks | KOB 4
Advertisement

Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks

Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks

The Associated Press
Updated: July 23, 2020 06:21 AM
Created: July 23, 2020 06:19 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan bill that would spend nearly $3 billion on conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands is on its way to the president’s desk after winning final legislative approval.

Supporters say the measure, known as the Great American Outdoors Act, would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly 50 years. The House approved the bill Wednesday, weeks after it won overwhelming approval in the Senate.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.

The bill would spend about $900 million a year on land and water conservation and $1.9 billion on parks and other lands.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

35 federal agents to be deployed to Albuquerque as part of Pres. Trump's Operation Legend
35 federal agents to be deployed to Albuquerque as part of Pres. Trump's Operation Legend
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
NM Democrats critical of Pres. Trump, BCSO sheriff following Operation Legend announcement
NM Democrats critical of Pres. Trump, BCSO sheriff following Operation Legend announcement
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
NM Hospitals temporarily stop asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
Advertisement


2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers
2 US House Dems seek COVID-19 funds for returning workers
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
COVID-19 concerns push more teachers to consider early retirement, leave education sector
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16
Navajo Nation extends state of emergency, closures until August 16
Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks
Congress passes sprawling plan to boost conservation, parks
Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death
Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death