Congressional leaders call park ranger's use of force into question; demand investigation

A spokesperson for New Mexico Congresswomen and incoming Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued the following statement about the incident:

"Congresswoman Deb Haaland is aware of the incident at Petroglyphs National Monument. The Congresswoman believes that any abuse of force is unacceptable and that this incident should be thoroughly investigated. She has alerted the Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee so proper oversight is conducted, especially considering the cultural significance of the site."

Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-A.Z.) is also calling for an investigation that includes the following four pieces of information:

All footage recorded by any NPS officer’s body worn camera on Dec. 27 at Petroglyph National Monument; A full explanation for any lack of footage and any gaps in footage recorded by NPS officers’ body worn camera on that date; A fully unredacted version of NPS Reference Manual 9; and Any reports related to the December 27, 2020 incident.

The park service manual Grijalva refers to is a nearly 500-page document that contains National Park Service policies, including use of force.

KOB 4 obtained a portion of the manual, but parts of it were redacted. The section on use of force policy says the primary consideration for use of force is the “timely and effective application of an objectively reasonably level of force to maintain lawful control.”

The policy considers “objective reasonableness” based on the circumstances known to the officer at the time.

The manual also provides a list of reasons for use of force such as defending the self or others, and to “restrain or control violent, threatening, or resistive” behavior.

The policy regarding tasers states they may be used on people “who are actively resisting” or to prevent people from “harming themselves or others when such force is objectively reasonable.”

Whether the park ranger properly followed the policy remains to be seen.

The National Park Service has announced an internal investigation into the matter, and congressional leaders are also demanding answers.