Congressman urges New Mexico to extend mail-in vote deadline

Luján, a six-term congressman and the presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, cited reports of delayed and failed responses to requests for absentee ballots in Santa Fe County.

The state Supreme Court in April rejected a request backed by Toulouse Oliver and the majority of county clerks that would have streamlined the absentee balloting process by shipping ballots to nearly all registered voters. The court also rejected requests to scale back in-person voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Curtas, a spokesman for the secretary of state, recommended that ballots be mailed by Friday to ensure they arrive in time to be counted. He noted that absentee ballots can be turned in by hand at early voting centers that operate through Saturday, at county clerks’ offices through Election Day and at traditional precinct voting locations on Tuesday.

Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar could not be reached immediately to comment on alleged absentee balloting problems.

Public officials including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are encouraging voting by mail to reduce risks of transmitting the coronavirus. More than 113,000 absentee ballots had been submitted as of Wednesday morning, out of about 149,000 votes cast so far.

Three Republicans including former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti and anti-abortion activist Alexis Martinez are competing for their party’s nomination for U.S. Senate.