Congresswoman concerned with high costs of diabetes meds | KOB 4
Congresswoman concerned with high costs of diabetes meds

Associated Press
June 29, 2019 08:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A congressional report on the costs of diabetes medications suggests high prices are burdening taxpayers and patients, including the uninsured and those with Medicare prescription benefits.
    
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland released the report Friday while at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.
    
In her district - the most populous area of the state - there are an estimated 17,000 seniors and disabled Medicare beneficiaries who have been diagnosed with diabetes.
    
The report found the top 50 diabetes medications cost the Medicare program and beneficiaries in the district more than $16 million in 2016. That's multiple times more than in other countries.
    
The Albuquerque Democrat says drug makers have raised their prices over the years but certain federal programs lack the authority to negotiate directly with the manufacturers.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: June 29, 2019 08:59 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

