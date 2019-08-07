Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video | KOB 4
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video

The Associated Press
August 07, 2019 11:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Parents of Kentucky teens are suing one of the nation's only Native American congresswomen over comments she made about a viral video of the teens and a Native American drummer.

WLWT, the NBC affiliate in Cincinnati reports the parents of eight Covington Catholic High School students filed suit on behalf of their sons last week in Kenton County Circuit Court in Kentucky against Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of Albuquerque.

The lawsuit claims Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member, and 11 others libeled the minors over the events shown in the video.

A federal judge last month threw out a similar lawsuit accusing the Washington Post of falsely labeling one of the teens as a racist.

Haaland's office says the congresswoman has not seen the lawsuit.

Updated: August 07, 2019 11:00 AM
Created: August 07, 2019 10:57 AM

