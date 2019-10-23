Congresswoman Haaland keeping strong money edge | KOB 4
Congresswoman Haaland keeping strong money edge

The Associated Press
October 23, 2019 06:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland is maintaining a strong money advantage over her Democratic and Republican opponents.
    
Federal election records show the Albuquerque Democrat saw $220,491 in net contributions from July to October. Her campaign reported having $201,489 cash on hand.
    
Cameron Alton Chick, her only primary foe, has not filed a financial campaign report. He recently switched from running in the crowded U.S. House race in northern New Mexico to challenging Haaland for her central New Mexico seat.
    
Republican Brett Kokinadis reported raising $2,264 from July to October and having $1,601 cash on hand.
    
Haaland is seeking a second term for a U.S. House seat that represents Albuquerque. She became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.

