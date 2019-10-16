Congresswoman Torres Small continues to outraise GOP foes

The Associated Press

October 16, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small continues to outraise her Republican opponents in southern New Mexico's closely watched U.S. House race.



Federal election records show the Las Cruces Democrat pulled in $556,453 from July 1 to September 30 after winning the seat in November. Records show she had over $1.47 million cash on hand.



Oil executive Claire Chase reported raising $510,790 in 35 days. She announced in August she would seek the GOP nomination. Her campaign reported having $470,000 cash on hand, though her numbers were not posted on the Federal Election Commissions site Tuesday afternoon.



Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell reported raising $140,238 and had $390,422 cash on hand.



Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys raised $3,205 and had $200,123 cash on hand.