'Conquistador' image on New Mexico water tank targeted

A seal of Bernalillo, New Mexico, with a Spanish conquistador helmet and a colonial ax sits on a town water tank along New Mexico Highway 550 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Roger Fragua, a Jemez Pueblo member and executive director of the nonprofit group Flower Hill Institute, sent a letter to the town of Bernalillo on June 17, 2020, asking the mayor to talk about the large depiction on the state highway that runs through many Pueblo lands. Many Native Americans find conquistador imagery offensive. | Photo: AP Photo/ Russell Contreras