Constituents reflect on city councilor Ken Sanchez's impact

“As the councilor for that area, Ken Sanchez was the lead on making the Central and Unser library,” said Dean Smith, library director. “He worked for years on securing the funding and securing the site.”

Smith said the library is used by 900 people daily.

According to the city charter - in the event of a vacancy on city council - the mayor will choose a replacement to serve until the next election, which is in Nov. 2021.

Mayor Tim Keller said that replacing Sanchez on the city council won't be an easy.

"There's going to be a long grieving process, a long mourning process, and I know even for city council, a long healing process, and for now an empty chair that can never be truly filled the way Ken would fill it," Keller said.

The city is working with the Sanchez family on how to honor the city councilor's life and legacy. Monday's city council meeting will be canceled to allow time for people to grieve.