Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement

“For lack of a better word, it's a band-aid until we get to Phase 2,” he added.

A two-month, $750,000 job will go toward smoothing the asphalt.

“When it's just two months, we will be good with that. Hopefully it's just two months,” Hull said.

The section of Southern that will be under construction is made up of mostly small local businesses who are still trying to get back on their feet.

Jim Ademuyiwa, owner of Master Jim's Taekwondo Academy, said he wants the roads fixed, but worries about how the construction will impact his businesses.

“We don't want parents to use that excuses oh like there's going to be traffic,” he said.

The mayor said these road improvements will hold them over for three to five years.