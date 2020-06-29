Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement

Megan Abundis
Created: June 29, 2020 10:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Rio Rancho is making preparations for Phase 2 of construction along Southern Boulevard between Unser and Golf Course Road. When Phase 2 goes into effect, it will include improvements like widening the road and installing lights and sidewalks.

While the second phase of construction hasn’t started quite yet, crews are still out.

Advertisement

Drivers can expect reduced traffic lanes and lowered speed limits. In some areas, drivers won’t be able to make a left turn. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said this construction is only expected to last 2 months.

“We are doing repairs in the Phase 2 area,” Mayor Hull said. “It's going to buy us time until we get the full funding for Phase 2."

“For lack of a better word, it's a band-aid until we get to Phase 2,” he added.

A two-month, $750,000 job will go toward smoothing the asphalt.

“When it's just two months, we will be good with that. Hopefully it's just two months,” Hull said.

The section of Southern that will be under construction is made up of mostly small local businesses who are still trying to get back on their feet.

Jim Ademuyiwa, owner of Master Jim's Taekwondo Academy, said he wants the roads fixed, but worries about how the construction will impact his businesses.

“We don't want parents to use that excuses oh like there's going to be traffic,” he said.

The mayor said these road improvements will hold them over for three to five years.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
In about-face, Arizona shuts bars, pools again to curb virus
In this photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale in Phoenix for free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. Arizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday, June 29, and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt York)
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
Advertisement


City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
City council shoots down hazard pay ordinance, passes PPE ordinance
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Fighting COVID-19 with light: Local business applies UV-C light in new ways
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals