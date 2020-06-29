Construction begins in Rio Rancho in preparation for Phase 2 of Southern Blvd. improvement

Megan Abundis
Created: June 29, 2020 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Rio Rancho is making preparations for Phase 2 of construction along Southern Boulevard between Unser and Golf Course Road. When Phase 2 goes into effect, it will include improvements like widening the road and installing lights and sidewalks.
While the second phase of construction hasn’t started quite yet, crews are still out.
Drivers can expect reduced traffic lanes and lowered speed limits. In some areas, drivers won’t be able to make a left turn. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said this construction is only expected to last 2 months.
“We are doing repairs in the Phase 2 area,” Mayor Hull said. “It's going to buy us time until we get the full funding for Phase 2."
“For lack of a better word, it's a band-aid until we get to Phase 2,” he added.
A two-month, $750,000 job will go toward smoothing the asphalt.
“When it's just two months, we will be good with that. Hopefully it's just two months,” Hull said.
The section of Southern that will be under construction is made up of mostly small local businesses who are still trying to get back on their feet.
Jim Ademuyiwa, owner of Master Jim's Taekwondo Academy, said he wants the roads fixed, but worries about how the construction will impact his businesses.
“We don't want parents to use that excuses oh like there's going to be traffic,” he said.
The mayor said these road improvements will hold them over for three to five years.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company