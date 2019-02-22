Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Construction is set to begin Friday on a roundabout at the busy intersection of Rio Grande and Candelaria.

Advertisement

The intersection will be closed while water utility authority crews break ground to relocate three large water lines and a few valves.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour using 12th Street and Griegos. The closure of the intersection is expected to last through May.

Residents living in the area have been pushing for traffic improvement after reporting numerous accidents at the intersection.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roundabouts reduce the number of serious injuries or deaths caused by accidents by about 80-percent. 

The roundabout project is expected to cost the city nearly $2 million.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 22, 2019 07:04 AM
Created: February 22, 2019 06:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports cases of 'Zombie Deer Disease'
New Mexico reports cases of 'Zombie Deer Disease'
Two men rob NE Albuquerque bank, police searching for suspects
Two men rob NE Albuquerque bank, police searching for suspects
Gov. wants ICE to stop detaining people at Metro Court
Gov. wants ICE to stop detaining people at Metro Court
Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque
Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque
Opponents say 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries' are not enforceable
Opponents say 'Second Amendment Sanctuaries' are not enforceable
Advertisement




Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque
Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque
Sandoval County votes to become Second Amendment Sanctuary County, 4-1
Sandoval County votes to become Second Amendment Sanctuary County, 4-1
New Mexico reports cases of 'Zombie Deer Disease'
New Mexico reports cases of 'Zombie Deer Disease'
Heavy snow cause for concern in Durango
Heavy snow cause for concern in Durango
Education spending plan could hurt older, at-risk students
Education spending plan could hurt older, at-risk students