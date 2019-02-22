Construction begins on roundabout in northwest Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
February 22, 2019 07:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Construction is set to begin Friday on a roundabout at the busy intersection of Rio Grande and Candelaria.
The intersection will be closed while water utility authority crews break ground to relocate three large water lines and a few valves.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour using 12th Street and Griegos. The closure of the intersection is expected to last through May.
Residents living in the area have been pushing for traffic improvement after reporting numerous accidents at the intersection.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roundabouts reduce the number of serious injuries or deaths caused by accidents by about 80-percent.
The roundabout project is expected to cost the city nearly $2 million.
